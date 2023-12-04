‘That’s it’ – Blackpool’s stance on potential deal for 33-year-old emerges

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said no talks have taken place over a potential deal for Gary Madine as he continues to rehabilitate with the club.

Blackpool let veteran striker Madine go at the end of last season. His deal expired but he has been continuing his recovery from an ACL injury with the Tangerines while officially remaining a free agent.

Talk of a potential permanent return has stepped up a little though amid reports of Madine’s hopes. Journalist Alan Nixon stated on his Patreon over the weekend that the 33-year-old is dreaming of a return with the Tangerines as he prepares to step up his recovery in the coming weeks.

However, Critchley now looks to have played down the chances of a deal.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, he confirmed that while he has a good relationship with Madine, a deal has not been spoken about within the club and the player has made no mention of it either. He said:

“I have a good relationship with him, but I can assure you, at this moment of time his focus is on getting himself fit and we want to help him to do that. There’s been no discussions about deals or contracts.

“It’s not something we’ve discussed internally,” Critchley added.

“It’s not been mentioned to me and I’ve not spoken to any one else at the football club about it.

“Gary is here doing his rehab and we want to help to get him fit – that’s it.”

Working towards a return

It remains to be seen how much more rehabilitation and recovery awaits Madine but having suffered an ACL injury, he and Blackpool will be keen to manage his return carefully. Once he is back in contention and fit to feature, then the search for a new club may step up.

For now, it seems that chance might not come with at Bloomfield Road. However, football is an ever-changing game, and the chance to return with Blackpool may well arise if circumstances permit it for Madine.

Until then, his full focus will be on getting back to full fitness though. It seems that’s the main aim of Critchley and Blackpool too, with return rumours downplayed.