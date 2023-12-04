Sunderland begin contract talks with 22-year-old, agent says ‘watch this space’

Sunderland have begun talks over a new contract for full-back Niall Huggins, a report from iNews has said.

Sunderland signed versatile defender Huggins from Leeds United in the summer of 2021 and after a couple of challenging seasons, the Welshman has found himself a place in Tony Mowbray’s side.

The 22-year-old endured some tough spells with injuries and has spent much of his time on Wearside in the treatment room. This season though, the full-back has stayed fit and has found himself playing regularly for the Black Cats, notching 15 Championship appearances.

He’s currently under contract until the summer of 2025 but now, a fresh update has emerged on his future.

A report from iNews has revealed that Sunderland have opened talks over a new contract for Huggins. It would come as a show of faith in his abilities and a reward for his break into the side after a tough season or so with the club.

Huggins’ agent Ian Harte spoke about his situation, praising the player before suggesting something could be on the horizon. He said:

“Niall’s had an amazing season so far. He’s had to be patient, he’s been injured for a year and a half. I’ve always known when he was at Leeds he is a top, top player. He can play right-back, he can left-back.

“He’s been rewarded for his form with a call-up to the Wales national team. He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing, he’s got a year and half left so we’ll just have to watch this space.”

A deserved deal

Huggins’ Sunderland career has been far from smooth so supporters have been pleased to see him in action for the club this season. He was a bright prospect at Leeds United and arrived on Wearside with that reputation, only for injuries to prevent him from showcasing his talents.

He’s shown what he can bring to Mowbray’s Sunderland side in the first half of this season though, operating as both a right-back and left-back.

Securing his future now removes any doubts that can arise when players enter the last 12 months of their deals and as touched on before, it would be a clear backing from the club after his break into the starting XI. Time will tell when an agreement is reached but agent Harte’s ‘watch this space’ comment certainly suggests something is in the works.