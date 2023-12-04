Sheffield Wednesday looking to secure future of Danny Rohl’s ‘special’ player

Sheffield Wednesday have begun talks to tie young striker Bailey Cadamarteri down to a new contract, as per The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday talent Cadamarteri has been on the radar as a bright talent for a little while now. He’s thrived in the Owls’ academy setup and fans have been eager to see him given a first-team shot for some time.

Under Danny Rohl, the 18-year-old has been given that chance to impress, and he’s grasped it with both hands. The striker made his second Championship start at the weekend and scored Wednesday’s second in an impressive 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Now, an encouraging update has emerged regarding Cadamarteri’s contract situation.

The Star reports that Sheffield Wednesday began talks to extend the teenage striker’s contract towards the end of last month. Discussions are ongoing as they look to tie him down to a fresh deal and fend off potential interest from Premier League clubs.

The report adds he’s nearing the last 18 months of his current, suggesting he’s tied down until 2025 as it stands.

A ‘special’ talent

Following his maiden senior goal at the weekend, Cadamarteri earned high praise from manager Rohl. The Sheffield Wednesday boss is convinced he’s got what it takes, stating he sees ‘special things’ from the new prospect.

Cadamarteri certainly has the makings of a real star and after that first goal, the hope will be that he can kick on from here. The important thing will be managing his minutes and expectations carefully, as putting too much pressure on such a young player won’t aid his development much.

Rohl has quickly proven himself as a smart, tactile coach though, so he will more than likely understand the importance of managing expectations and development. Securing Cadamarteri’s future will be a big show of faith in his talents while also fending off potential interest from elsewhere.