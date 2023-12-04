Sheffield Wednesday fringe man completes new move away from Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Ciaran Brennan has completed a short-term loan move to Hartlepool United, it has been confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Brennan has played 18 times for the club’s first-team over the years. He’s also found game time out on loans with Swindon Town, Notts County and Gainsborough Trinity but the Irishman finds himself down the pecking order at Hillsborough.

The 23-year-old hasn’t made a senior appearance this season and is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, though a 12-month extension is included.

Now though, it has been confirmed that Brennan has left Hillsborough on a short-term basis.

As announced on the club’s official website, the Sheffield Wednesday defender has signed for National League side Hartlepool United on loan. The specific length of the agreement is not mentioned, simply described as ‘short-term’ by the Championship club.

It presents a chance for Brennan to get some minutes under his belt away from the Owls.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A future away from Wednesday?

Brennan’s latest loan gives him a rare chance to catch the eye on the senior stage away from Sheffield Wednesday. Chances have been limited but a strong stint with Hartlepool United could see his stock rise again as he looks to the future.

The former Waterford talent might have an extension option in his deal but given his place in the pecking order, a future away from Hillsborough seems likely. The 12-month option in his deal does protect the club’s interest if he can force his way into the plans, but game time is a must for Brennan and that seems more likely to come elsewhere.

A good stint with the Pools could put him in the shop window ahead of January, so he’ll be hoping to make a good impression on this latest loan from Sheffield Wednesday.