Sell out-of-favour man: 3 actions Leicester City must take in the January transfer window

Leicester City sit a commanding position in the promotion race. They’re top of the Championship table by only one point but they’re eight ahead of Leeds United in 3rd, giving them a strong grip on automatic promotion.

There is business that can be done to strengthen and streamline the squad this winter though, and with a little less than a month less until January, it must be in the Foxes’ thinking.

With that said, here are three transfer actions Leicester City must take in January…

Sell Daka

Patson Daka is down the pecking order and does not feature in Enzo Maresca’s plans moving forward. At 25, he needs to be back playing week in week out if he’s to fulfil the high potential he arrived at the King Power with.

He’s under contract with Leicester City until 2026 so they should be able to get a decent fee. His exit is one that should be prioritised.

New goalscoring threat

Adding a bit more potency to the ranks wouldn’t go amiss either. Tom Cannon’s start to life with the Foxes has been disrupted and Jamie Vardy isn’t getting any younger, even if he is currently Leicester City’s joint-top scorer.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been chipping in well but with doubts over Kelechi Iheanacho’s future at the Championship club, an extra goal threat wouldn’t go amiss.

Loan exit

Last but not least, there are some players who could benefit from loan moves. One who fits into that category is winger Wanya Marcal, who hasn’t featured much since catching the eye in pre-season.

The rarely-seen Harry Souttar could also thrive elsewhere, though he’s waiting patiently for his chance rather than looking for an exit.