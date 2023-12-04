‘Rattled’, ‘5/10’ – Leicester City’s £6m man needs to improve in key area after West Brom display

Leicester City secured a late win against West Brom on Saturday, emerging 2-1 winners at The Hawthorns.

Leicester City took until the 72nd minute to go ahead on the day, with midfield star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall netting from Wilfred Ndidi’s cross. It looked as though they’d let all the points slip late on though when Josh Maja pulled West Brom level with 89 minutes on the clock.

However, the Foxes broke through Dewsbury-Hall and Harry Winks, with the latter slotting home to send the travelling fans into raptures and secure a big win for Enzo Maresca’s side.

It was by no means the strongest performance of the season from Leicester City but the late win kept them top of the table and secured a valuable three points against an in-form West Brom side.

One man who struggled somewhat was Danish shot-stopper Hermansen, who joined from Brondby IF for £6m in the summer. There was some strong pressure on Leicester in a first-half spell and the ‘keeper’s kicking didn’t help them.

The Leicester City goalkeeper’s struggles were highlighted by reporter Jordan Blackwell, who scored him a 5/10 for the game and highlighted the improvements required to his kicking game. Writing for Leicestershire Live, he said:

“There was a 10-minute period in the first half where City were rattled and it all stemmed from Hermansen’s poor passing. Maresca applauded his ideas from the technical area, but he needs to be more accurate. With his hands he didn’t have a lot to do.”

An area for improvement

Hermansen’s tally of 12 goals conceded in 18 Championship games is an impressive one, and with six clean sheets to his name he has settled pretty well at Leicester City. At 23, he’s a ‘keeper with his best years ahead of him too, though there’s no hiding that there have been some shaky moments in terms of distribution.

The West Brom game highlighted an area of weakness, but Maresca’s applause – as highlighted by Blackwell – shows that the goalkeeper is playing the role he wants him to play, just the execution needs some improvement.

There’s no doubt that Hermansen and the Leicester City staff will be working on that front as he continues to settle into Maresca’s ways after his summer move.