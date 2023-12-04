Millwall, Bolton Wanderers, Derby County among sides tracking versatile 19-year-old

Millwall, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County are among the multiple teams tracking Bromley talent Ben Krauhaus, as per TEAMtalk.

19-year-old winger Krauhaus has become a regular for National League promotion hopefuls Bromley this season, playing 23 times across all competitions has a midfielder or right-winger. He’s managed two goals in the process and now, claims of EFL interest have emerged.

As per a report from TEAMtalk, Championship trio Millwall, Cardiff City and Swansea City have all cast an eye over Krauhaus this season, as have League One sides Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Charlton Athletic.

He’s been making impressive strides forward with Andy Woodman’s Bromley but amid some impressive performances and with his deal up at the end of the season, it could be that Krauhaus is tempted up to the EFL.

Time will tell if any of the six sides linked firm up their interest, but all have been watching Krauhaus ahead of January.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

An emerging prospect

Plenty of young players have stepped up from non-league football to the EFL over the years and Krauhaus could be one of the next to do so. All of Millwall, Cardiff City, Swansea City, Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Charlton Athletic present intriguing options, but it remains to be seen if any make a move for his signature in the winter.

The fact Krauhaus’ deal is up at the end of the season could make a deal easier to strike. Bromley are a team with their own ambitions though, so they may be hopeful of retaining his services for the full campaign as they look to make a promotion push.

As a young player who can operate well as a central midfielder or winger, Krauhaus looks like a talent to keep an eye on. A move to the EFL with Millwall, Cardiff, Swansea, Bolton, Derby or Charlton would only see his stock increase further too.