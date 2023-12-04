Leicester City loan man open to permanent stay, potential deal would cost just under £15m

Leicester City loan man Abdul Fatawu has said he would be ‘happy’ to stay with the Foxes beyond the end of his temporary stint.

Leicester City signed Ghanaian starlet Fatawu on loan from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window. It wasn’t long before details of a potential permanent deal emerged though, with the Foxes holding an obligation to sign him for £14.6m if they win promotion back to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old has managed two goals and an assist in his 15 Championship outings. His output might not have yielded much in terms of goal contributions, but Fatawu has shown promising signs on the wings and is one of Ghana’s brightest prospects.

Now, the Leicester City loanee has spoken about the prospect of staying at the King Power Stadium beyond the end of his loan.

Speaking with Soccer Laduma (as relayed by Leicestershire Live), Fatawu said that he’d be ‘happy’ to stay with the club as he looks to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League. He said:

“Premier League is my dream league, so I’m hoping to play there and since arriving, Leicester has given me a different feeling. How the people here have been has given me more confidence to stay here.

“For me, I’d be happy to stay at Leicester because I know and believe in the team, that we will qualify for the Premier League, so I’ll be happy to stay here.”

A future star

Fatawu can be a real assist for Leicester City this season and if they win promotion, the youngster could be the Foxes’ for the years to come too. He’s an energetic, lively presence on the wing and possesses a potent left boot, one that could see him score a good few goals in the years to come.

There can be no doubts about his potential. It will be key in ensuring he maximises that if he does end up staying, though promotion will dictate that.

Fatawu certainly seems keen on the prospect of staying with the club too. Despite the relegation, Leicester City seem like a club moving in the right direction with Maresca at the helm and Ghanaian starlet Fatawu can be a part of that bright future after the heartbreak of relegation.