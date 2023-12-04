Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell loan stance emerges amid Middlesbrough links

Leeds United may not wish to sell or loan out Charlie Cresswell to a fellow Championship club next month, despite growing interest from Middlesbrough, according to Alan Nixon.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has rarely utilised Cresswell this season, so much so that the 21-year-old has only started once and has come off the bench just three times across the Championship campaign so far. The defender has actually not been involved in the matchday squad nine times over the 19 matches the Whites have played this season.

It is clear that Cresswell is out of favour and so it comes as no surprise to see clubs interested in signing the versatile Elland Road academy graduate. Middlesbrough are one such club, and are desperately in need of reinforcements at the back due to injuries to regulars Tommy Smith, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair.

However, according to Nixon, although he does want to play games, it may prove a difficult task for Michael Carrick’s side to prize him away from Leeds United, given they are likely to want to avoid strengthening a promotion rival.

A blow for Boro…

Despite Middlesbrough being interested in the Leeds United youngster, they may need to turn their attention elsewhere after this update from Nixon. It makes sense the Whites don’t want to be improving sides around them, especially after the success of Sam Greenwood’s loan so far at the Riverside.

Carrick and co. are also linked to Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall and so he may become the priority, leaving Cresswell to either continue fighting for his place or secure a loan deal elsewhere, which, considering the revealed stance, may be to side not competing in England’s second tier.

Smith and Lenihan are out for the season and so Cresswell would have been a good fit into the Boro backline. But Leeds United have to be shrewd as to not weaken their output whilst strengthening another team and so their stance does make sense.