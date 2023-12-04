Exit for defender: 3 actions Ipswich Town must take in the January transfer window

Ipswich Town sit 2nd in the Championship table, far above where anyone expected them to be at this stage of the season. They’re only a point behind leaders Leicester City and boast a healthy gap to Leeds United in 3rd.

Kieran McKenna’s squad doesn’t need much work looking ahead to January but there are some moves they could make to strengthen and streamline the ranks.

With that said, here are three transfer actions Ipswich Town must take in January…

Loan move for Baggott

A loan didn’t come to fruition for Baggott in the summer but it should be viewed as a matter of importance coming into the winter. He’s had chances here and there but the Indonesian international needs regular minutes for the sake of his development.

The Ipswich Town centre-back could do well in a League One side on a temporary basis.

Another striker

While the current striker options are enough, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Tottenham Hotspur recalled Dane Scarlett. He’s found chances hard to come by at Portman Road and Spurs will surely look to send him somewhere else for the rest of the campaign.

If that is the case, Ipswich Town will need more cover and competition going forward. Perhaps another loan signing will be eyed.

New Luongo deal

This isn’t something Ipswich Town have to do in January, in fact it would probably be ideal if they did it before. However, it’s a time when player’s futures will be on their mind, so securing a new deal for midfielder Luongo would be a sensible move.

The Australian is competing with Jack Taylor for a place alongside Sam Morsy but even if he isn’t the long-term option in that role, he’s a highly valuable and experienced Championship player to have onboard and should be tied down to a new contract.