Centre-back signing: 3 actions Middlesbrough must take in the January transfer window

Middlesbrough have had an inconsistent season so far. After picking up no wins in their first seven games and then six consecutive wins, it’s unsurprising to see them sitting in mid-table at this stage.

Their man goal will be to make the top six again this time around and no doubt Middlesbrough will be eyeing the January transfer window as an opportunity to get reinforcements through the door and improve their chances of achieving their aim of promotion.

There is business to be done in terms of both incomings and outgoings, and their ever-growing injury list could be a huge factor in determining their transfer plans. Here are three transfer actions Middlesbrough must take in January…

Centre-back signing

With Darragh Lenihan out for the season and Dael Fry and Paddy McNair also out nursing injuries currently, it leaves just two fit centre-backs at Michael Carrick’s disposal. One of those is teenager Rav van den Berg and the other is Matt Clarke who returned to the fold just last week after over a year out with a back injury.

They have been linked with three centre-backs this week, with Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall and Charlie Cresswell of Leeds United on their radar, as well as former West Brom man Ahmed Hegazy being a player they are monitoring ahead of a potential free transfer. This is certainly the position that looks to be the biggest priority for Boro next month, and they could look to bring in not one but two new faces at the back.

Short-term goalkeeper option

With the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup at the start of next year, this could result in first-choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng and first-choice back-up Tom Glover being called up to play for their respective sides Senegal and Australia. This would leave only Jamie Jones as an option between the sticks, who has yet to play a minute for Middlesbrough.

Carrick confirmed they may look into recalling loanees, with Sol Brynn and Zach Hemming potential options, but they could also look to the transfer window for a short-term solution. They could seek out an experienced shot-stopper to plug the gap for a couple of months and could be hugely beneficial.

Sell Coulson

Following the sale of Marc Bola and Ryan Giles returning to Wolves after his loan deal expired, Hayden Coulson started the season as the club’s first choice left-back. But after poor showings in the starting eleven, Middlesbrough turned to the transfer market and brought in Lukas Engel and Alex Bangura, who have both moved ahead of Coulson in the pecking order.

At 25 years old, the Boro academy graduate needs to be playing regular football and so a sale might be on the cards for the versatile full-back. He isn’t likely to be short of suitors and could fetch a couple of million for Carrick to spend elsewhere on more necessary positions on the pitch.