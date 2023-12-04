‘Becoming a big player’ – Plymouth Argyle’s Premier League loan ace earns local media praise after Stoke win

Plymouth Argyle earned a dramatic win over Stoke City at the weekend, emerging 2-1 winners at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle picked up a second win in three games on Saturday afternoon, but they had to wait until the dying embers of the game to secure the three points. Tyrese Campbell had put Stoke City 1-0 up before Mustapha Bundu levelled the scores just before the break.

It remained 1-1 for much of the remainder of the game but there was late drama as academy graduate Adam Randell placed home in the 97th minute. It secured a valueable win for the Pilgrims, lifting them to 16th in the Championship table.

There was a number of decent performances from Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth Argyle players but one who stood out again was Luke Cundle.

The Wolves loanee has now started the last six Championship games and has tallied four goals and five assists in 19 games across all competitions. He was influential again on Saturday, earning an 8/10 match rating from Plymouth Live for his display.

Reporter Chris Errington was full of praise for the 21-year-old, writing:

“Not tall in stature but the loan signing from Wolves is becoming a big player for Argyle with his consistent performances, his ability on the ball and an eye for a pass.

“Could have been Argyle’s matchwinner twice late on in the game. First, he made an intelligent run to get on the end of a lofted pass from Finn Azaz but his attempt was saved by Jack Bonham. Cundle also had a shot blocked by Ciaran Clark deep into added time, only for Adam Randell to tuck away the loose ball.”

Impressing away from Molineux

This is Cundle’s second spell in the Championship, spending time with Swansea City last season before linking up with Plymouth Argyle in the summer. He improved as the campaign progressed in South Wales but has made a pretty immediate impact at Home Park.

Now, 19 games into his Pilgrims stint, it’s going to be tough for Schumacher to drop him from the side. Argyle will be hopeful of holding onto him beyond January for the duration of the full season, as losing him when in this form would definitely be a blow.

Cundle will be hoping to play an important role again this weekend when Plymouth Argyle make the tough trip to Leicester City.