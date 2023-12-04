56-year-old who left Championship club in May set to take Sheffield United job

Sheffield United are set to name Chris Wilder as their new manager with Paul Heckingbottom departing, as per talkSPORT.

Sheffield United were led up the EFL and to the Premier League by Wilder over the course of his first stint in charge. After leaving the Blades in 2021, Middlesbrough brought him in, hoping that he could lead them to the top-flight too.

The Boro stint didn’t go as hoped for the 56-year-old though, and he was replaced by Michael Carrick in October of 2022. Wilder was back in Championship dugouts later that season though, managing Watford on a short-term basis until the end of the campaign.

Now, after two stints in the second-tier, it seems Wilder is set for a return to Bramall Lane.

TalkSPORT has said that ex-Leeds United and Barnsley boss Heckingbottom is set to be sacked by the Blades, who will replace him with returning manager Wilder.

BREAKING: Paul Heckingbottom is set to be sacked by #SUFC today. Former United boss Chris Wilder is the leading contender to replace Heckingbottom. – talkSPORT sources understand 🚨 More on our website ☞ https://t.co/PVsrFYa8AU pic.twitter.com/TCb5yocHiA — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 4, 2023

Tough Championship stints

On paper, Wilder’s two spells in the second-tier haven’t exactly earned a jump back up to the Premier League. He struggled at Middlesbrough where Carrick has impressed since and in a tough situation at Watford, it never looked like Wilder was being brought in as the boss to really turn things around for the long-term.

There’s no hiding his previous work with Sheffield United though, leading them through the EFL and to success in the top-flight before a tough final season.

Wilder has been linked with a number of EFL vacancies in his time out of the game since May. The Rotherham United job was one he was said to be in contention for before he dropped out of the running.

After his spells with Watford and Middlesbrough, Wilder will be hoping for more success on his return to Sheffield United.