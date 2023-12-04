Manager drops out of Rotherham United running after watching Birmingham City clash

Rotherham United’s search for a new boss has dragged on into December. They’re currently under the caretaker management of Wayne Carlisle after deciding to part ways with Matt Taylor in the wake of the heavy loss to Watford in November.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Millers post, but it remains vacant.

Ex-Stoke City, Southampton and Luton Town boss Jones is one who has been linked and he was interviewed last week. The 50-year-old was then spotted watching on as Rotherham United drew with Birmingham City at the weekend, increasing hopes his appointment could be on the cards.

Now though, as per a report from Football Insider, Jones has pulled out of the running for the job. The reasons are not cited in the report, but it marks yet another blow for the Millers in their extended search for Taylor’s heir.

The search continues

Rotherham United will be hoping to get a new boss in sooner rather than later but after some encouraging updates on Jones over last week, it seems he won’t be taking the helm in South Yorkshire.

The Welshman struggled in his last job with Southampton but was responsible for laying the foundations for Luton Town’s rise to the Premier League. He also had a tough spell at Stoke City, but still remains a reputable manager at Championship level.

Time will tell just when he’s back in the dugout and it remains to be seen just who takes the reins at Rotherham United. This seemingly marks yet another blow in their search for a new boss but hopefully, the Millers can make up some ground on an appointment in the coming days.