3 Trai Hume replacements Sunderland should keep in mind as Leeds United, Leicester City links emerge

Sunderland are no strangers to interest in their star players and Trai Hume is the latest to draw attention from elsewhere.

Sunderland star Hume has been a mainstay for Tony Mowbray this season. He’s become a key performer for the Black Cats, impressing as a right-back and left-back at the Stadium of Light.

Recent reports have claimed his form has drawn interest from elsewhere too. Championship rivals Leeds United and Leicester City were mentioned, as were Premier League side Burnley.

With that said, Sunderland would be wise to keep some replacements in mind. Here, we put forward three worth considering…

Sam Curtis – St. Pat’s Athletic

Curtis is no doubt up there with some of Ireland’s brightest prospects right now. At only 17, he’s been a mainstay for St. Pat’s, operating as a right-back or centre-back for the club.

He’s got a lot of interest from English clubs but given Sunderland’s track record of developing young players, they might stand a decent chance of bringing him in if they pursue a deal.

Hugo Siquet – Cercle Brugge

If Sunderland want to dip into the European market again, Hugo Siquet is a player worth considering. Comfortable as a wing-back or full-back on the right and left, the 21-year-old is an attacking threat who could become a great full-back in the years to come.

He’s currently on loan with Cercle Brugge after struggling to break through with SC Freiburg but a permanent offer could tempt them into ending the loan early.

Ben Johnson – West Ham

Last but not least is 23-year-old Johnson, who is down the pecking order at West Ham and out of contract at the end of this season. That could mean he’s available on a cut-price deal and he’d add some solid pedigree to the backline despite his age.

Johnson is another defender who is comfortable on the right or left and could develop into a key asset for Sunderland.