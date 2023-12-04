22-year-old returns to Middlesbrough after loan club opt against permanent swoop

Middlesbrough striker Matthew Hoppe has returned to the Riverside after his loan to San Jose Earthquakes came to an end, with the MLS side opting against triggering their option to sign the player on a permanent deal, Teesside Live have confirmed.

Middlesbrough only have two senior strikers at their disposal currently in Emmanuel Latte Lath and Josh Coburn, but they will be able to welcome back Hoppe into the fold after he returned from his loan deal in the MLS.

He joined San Jose Earthquakes back in his native USA in the hopes of reviving his career and finding his goalscoring form, but with two goals in seven appearances it may not be enough to work his way into Michael Carrick’s plans.

He is only available from January onwards due to registration rules, meaning he won’t play a part in any of Boro’s next seven games, but will be able to face Coventry City on New Year’s Day.

Is he an option?

Hoppe could be an option as a back-up, especially if Boro’s lack of luck with injuries continues. However, with the January transfer window approaching, it could present the club with an opportunity to sell or loan the player out for a third time since he joined last year.

Stints in Scotland and the United States haven’t proved fruitful, and the step up to the Championship is a big one, one which Hoppe may not be able to make on a consistent basis, either this season or indefinitely.

Both Latte Lath and Coburn are not only ahead of him in the pecking order, but far superior in terms of their quality and eye for a goal. The 22-year-old has never scored more than six goals in a season but plenty said the same about Chuba Akpom before his miraculous turn around under Carrick so never say never with Hoppe either.