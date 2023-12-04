22-year-old moves on: 3 actions QPR must take in the January transfer window

QPR are firmly in the fight to retain their Championship status but there’s reasons to be hopeful with Marti Cifuentes in charge.

QPR endured a dismal first few months of the season, leading to Gareth Ainsworth’s exit. A swift change in direction was made, bringing in Marti Cifuentes from Hammarby in a bid to turn around their fortunes.

There were positive signs in his first few games and the R’s now have back-to-back wins to their name, beating Preston and Stoke City. Their eyes will still be on January as a great chance to strengthen the squad for a Championship survival fight though.

With that said, here are three transfer actions QPR must take in January…

A move for Kelman

Kelman gained some momentum with a decent Leyton Orient stint last season but his chances have been limited again this season. He’s played in the last five games but all have been brief substitute appearances.

At 22, he needs meaningful minutes. His deal is up in 2024, so a sale could be best for all, but if he does figure in Cifuentes’ QPR plans, a new deal and a loan could be best.

New Dixon-Bonner deal

One player who definitely warrants a new contract is Elijah Dixon-Bonner. He too is out of contract next summer and amid his recent performances under Cifuentes, it wouldn’t be a surprise if interest emerged if his contract situation goes unresolved.

Many viewed his as a promising player who could get a long-awaited chance under the new boss and he’s taken that chance brilliantly. Dixon-Bonner could be a great asset for QPR in the years to come, so tying him down to fresh terms is a must.

Proven goalscorer signing

Last but not least is to address the most obvious issue of them all: scoring goals.

Dykes has been a fairly reliable scorer at Championship level before but the goals haven’t flowed this season. He’s shown how valuable he can be as a presence up top though, so it could be that QPR search for a goalscoring winger or midfielder rather than a starting strike.

However, be it up top, out wide or in midfield, QPR have to add a proven goalscorer in January. It should be their top priority.