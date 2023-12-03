Scouts from Derby County, Portsmouth and Stoke City cast eyes over FA Cup clash

Scouts from Derby County, Portsmouth and Derby County watched Wycombe Wanderers’ clash against Morecambe in the FA Cup yesterday, reports James Richings.

Representatives from various Football League clubs cast their eyes over the match as League Two side Morecambe ran out 2-0 winners at Adams Park.

Eli King and Tom Bloxham were on the scoresheet as the Shrimps booked their place in the third round as they hope to draw a Premier League or Championship team next.

As reported by Bucks Free Press reporter Richings on X, Derby, Pompey and Derby scouts were in attendance at the game along with people from Doncaster Rovers, Forest Green Rovers, Oxford United and Carlisle United.

Derby County, Portsmouth and Stoke City watch on

Derby have won their last four league games on the spin and are in decent form as they eye promotion from the third tier.

The upcoming January transfer window provides the Rams with an opportunity to further bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

Paul Warne’s side are currently sat in 6th in the table and are two points inside the play-offs above Barnsley.

Portsmouth are also looking to claw themselves out of League One under John Mousinho and are top of the league after picking up 42 points from their first 19 outings.

The duo may both have been keeping tabs on Wycombe’s tie against Morecambe looking at potential acquisitions for this winter.

Stoke are struggling for results at the moment and pressure is starting to mount on their boss Alex Neil.

The Potters appear in need of some reinforcements to help them climb up the table. They were beaten 2-1 away at Plymouth Argyle this weekend and have a big game against Sheffield Wednesday up next.