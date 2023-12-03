Opinion: 3 Wilfried Gnonto alternatives Leeds United should consider amid persisting transfer talk

Leeds United scored a bargain when picking up Wilfried Gnonto from FC Zurich in September 2021 for a fee of around €4.5m.

Leeds United saw Gnonto enjoy a strong first season at Elland Road despite their drop out of the Premier League. The Italian flyer contributed four goals and four assists across all competitions.

With the Whites enjoying Championship football this season, the 20-year-old Italy international has one goal and one assist in 13 second-tier games. It came after a summer full of transfer speculation though, one that saw Gnonto make himself unavailable for matchday selection.

There has been talk that Gnonto is still a wanted man, with Everton, Lazio and Roma all linked earlier in the campaign.

With the January transfer window just a month away, here are three similar players that Leeds United should look at if teams come back looking to pry Gnonto away from Elland Road…

Bryan Gil – Tottenham Hotspur

Gil would be a like-for-like capture for Leeds United should they feel the need to replace Gnonto if a team successfully convinces them to sell. Brought up through the Sevilla youth system, Gil has been with the North London side since July 2021, with Spurs paying a substantial fee to land him.

Last season saw the 22-year-old spend time back at Sevilla on loan, scoring two La Liga goals and registering two assists in 921 minutes of action spread across 17 appearances.

If minutes remain limited, a loan could be ideal for his development, and Leeds United should consider pouncing.

Robin Hack – Borussia Monchengladbach

Hack has only been at his current club since this July, transferring there from Armenia Bielefeld. His season to date has seen him feature 10 times in the Bundesliga. The goal-scoring Germany youth international scored ten goals and provided five assists last season in 2.Bundesliga competition.

A bonus for the Whites is that Hack can adapt and play across the front four, and this would add to the threat they already possess in those positions.

Cheikh Sabaly – FC Metz

Another option that Leeds United should explore is that of Senegalese left-winger Cheikh Sabaly, who is currently starring for Metz in Ligue 1.

This season the young flyer has three goals in 11 top-tier appearances for the French side. This comes on top of three goals and four assists last season whilst out on loan at Ligue 2 outfit Quevilly Rouen. Whilst he excels down the left, he is also able to play down the right flank as well as more centrally. He would offer Leeds United a definite goal threat in those positions.

A tough situation for Gnonto

It’s difficult to see Gnonto breaking out of his from-the-bench role at the moment. Leeds United’s current wingers, Crysencio Summerville and Dan James, are on fire with goals and assists.

Whilst there may be a lack of opportunities at the moment, Leeds United are not thought to be looking to cash in on Gnonto, according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke.

They do have other options within the squad at Elland Road. Jadon Anthony can play there, as can versatile teenager Archie Gray.

January is a notoriously tricky month when it comes to transfers, and Leeds United’s strategy is scrutinised very closely by their fans. However, with Gnonto playing such a subdued role at present, maybe cashing in won’t be a bad thing.