Middlesbrough line up Nottingham Forest, Leeds United men for key January swoop

Middlesbrough have their sights on Joe Worrall and Charlie Cresswell as Michael Carrick eyes a centre-back signing, The Sun has said.

Middlesbrough are short on an option at the back after Darragh Lenihan was cast to the sidelines through injury. It means Carrick will have his sights on bolstering his ranks with a new signing in the winter, and two players are said to be on his radar.

The Sun reports that Nottingham Forest man Worrall and Leeds United prospect Cresswell are in Middlesbrough’s sights.

Centre-back Worrall has featured in just six games for Forest, five of those being in the first five games of the Premier League season. Nixon writes that he is ‘currently out of favour’ at the City Ground and that ‘a loan may work’ this winter.

As for Cresswell, the 21-year-old Leeds United youngster is currently the fourth-choice central defender at Elland Road behind Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk, and Liam Cooper.

Big things were expected of the England U21 international after an excellent display on loan at Millwall in last season’s Championship campaign. However, despite being a talented defender, Cresswell is struggling to break into Leeds’ Championship line-up and has just 127 minutes of league action to his name.

A need for reinforcements…

Middlesbrough’s 3-2 loss at Leeds United yesterday saw Carrick’s men drop to 12th in the Championship table.

Those three goals brought Boro’s total to eight conceded across their last five league games. Nixon does state that Carrick ‘will get funds for a top replacement’ adding that any likely arrival will be a loan arrival.

Middlesbrough do need someone in January to shore up a, at times, weak defensive core. In essence, either Worrall or Cresswell would fit the bill and add quality to the Teesside outfit.

Time will tell just how their centre-back search pans out though, with a host of options sure to be in recruitment conversations at the Riverside.