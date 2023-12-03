Leeds United, Leicester City among sides eyeing versatile Sunderland defender

Leeds United, Leicester City and Burnley are keeping an eye on Sunderland full-back Trai Hume, TEAMtalk has claimed.

Leeds United and Leicester City are both fighting it out towards the top end of the Championship as they bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League. The Whites sit 3rd as it stands, while the Foxes are top of the table.

Now, it is claimed the pair could be set to go to battle in the transfer market too.

TEAMtalk states that Leeds United and Leicester City are among the teams keeping tabs on Sunderland’s defensive star Trai Hume. The 21-year-old has been in impressive form for the Black Cats this season, starting all 19 Championship games for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The six-time Northern Ireland international is mainly a right-back but is also comfortable on the left. He has also played as a centre-back before.

Hume is under contract until 2027 so Sunderland aren’t under any pressure to cash in. If the chance to make a hefty profit arises though, Leeds United, Leicester City and Premier League side Burnley could swoop in for the promising defender.

Destined for the Premier League?

Hume looks like one of several Sunderland prospects destined for a future in the top-flight. He’s proven himself as a solid defensive presence in a variety of roles and with a vast amount of senior experience to his name at only 21, Hume is well-placed to make a rise to the Premier League.

Across his time with Sunderland and spells with Northern Irish sides Linfield and Ballymena, Hume has over 100 senior appearances to his name.

Sunderland will be hopeful that the full-back can make the rise up to England’s premier division under their watch. If not, one of Leeds United, Leicester City or Burnley could look to take him there with them instead.