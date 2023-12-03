Fulham taking serious interest in new Preston North End star

Preston North End starlet Kian Best is drawing interest from Fulham, a Patreon report from Alan Nixon has said.

Preston North End have seen 18-year-old Best nail down a place in Ryan Lowe’s first-team this season. He made his senior debut on the opening day of the season and has played 11 times across all competitions overall.

His displays have seen him become an England U19 international and he’s quickly emerged as one of the Championship‘s most promising talents. Now, it seems his displays have caught the eye in the Premier League.

Reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that Fulham are keeping close tabs on Best’s situation. Scout Brian Talbot has been watching over the Preston youngster and has are forming a dossier on his talents ahead of a potential move in the future.

Best is under contract at Deepdale until the summer of 2025 after penning terms in the summer. He mainly plays on the left as a wing-back or full-back but has played as a centre-back and defensive midfielder before too.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Destined for a step up?

After making an eye-catching breakthrough with Preston in the early stages of the season, many have tipped Best for a step up in the years to come. Whether that comes as soon as this winter though, time will tell.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Fulham aren’t the only side keeping tabs on his talents either. The Cottagers are the first to take a serious interest though, as per Nixon, so it will be interesting to see if they take things to a more serious extent when the window comes around in less than a month.

Best had started four consecutive Championship games before dropping to the bench against QPR on Friday night. Andrew Hughes started at left-back as Lowe switched to a four-man defence.