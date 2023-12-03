Fulham and Southampton keen on loaned out Leeds United ace

Fulham and Southampton are keen on Middlesbrough loan man Sam Greenwood, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough currently have the attacker on loan from fellow Championship side Leeds United.

Greenwood, 21, has been a hit since moving to the Riverside Stadium and is reportedly attracting attention from elsewhere.

TEAMtalk claim Fulham and Southampton are interested along with the likes of Leicester City, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Loaned out Leeds United man eyed

Middlesbrough’s decision to move for Greenwood on a temporary basis in the summer transfer has turned into a masterstroke.

He has scored four goals for Michael Carrick’s side so far this season and is enjoying plenty of game time at the Riverside Stadium, which is what he went there for.

The England youth international was on the books at Sunderland and Arsenal until he linked up with Leeds back in 2020.

He was initially signed by the Whites to bolster their development squad and has made 35 first-team appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions to date, chipping in with a single goal.

Greenwood’s contract at Elland Road expires in 2026 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon.

Southampton have been credited with an interest in the youngster as they look to gain promotion back to the Premier League. The Saints turned to Russell Martin following their relegation from the top flight and he has since done a steady job in charge.

They are in the play-offs at the moment and won 2-0 at home to Cardiff City this weekend to keep their momentum going.

January gives them a chance to freshen up their ranks ahead of the second-half of the campaign and Greenwood is the latest name to be linked with them.