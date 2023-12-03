Chansiri ready to spend big on key Sheffield Wednesday signing, reporter claims

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is ready to pay as much as £30,000-a-week on the loan signing of a new striker in January, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a dismal season to date but while they remain a good way away from safety, Danny Rohl has instilled some hope at Hillsborough. The Owls picked up a huge win on Saturday, defeating Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at home.

It capped off a good week for Wednesday, who held Championship leaders Leicester City to a draw in the week.

The January transfer window is a chance for the Owls to make some much-needed additions and now, reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that owner Chansiri is willing to spend big on a new striker signing.

He writes that the Sheffield Wednesday chief thinks a top striker could be key in saving them from the drop. In a bid to bring one in on loan, he’s willing to pay around £30,000-a-week to get one in.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A gamble for Wednesday?

It’s no secret that Chansiri has drawn some heavy criticism this season and given the position Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in, much of it has been justified. A striker signing is needed though, so pledging some good money to get one in won’t go amiss.

Given that there have been financial concerns this season though, splashing a hefty wage on a striker when relegation is a very real threat could be seen as a gamble by Chansiri. He’s rolled the dice and spent to bolster Rohl’s coaching team too.

Sheffield Wednesday have been deploying top prospect Bailey Cadamarteri up top in recent games and while his future is bright, resting too heavily on such a young player is a risk. Michael Smith has three goals but goals are needed elsewhere, so some need to be added this winter.