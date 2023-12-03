Championship clubs keen on influential Fleetwood Town midfielder, French sides also interested

Fleetwood Town star Brendan Wiredu is attracting interest from the Championship and clubs in France, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Fleetwood Town are fighting it out towards the bottom end of League One but prior to the consecutive 3-0 defeats against Stevenage and Wigan Athletic, they had enjoyed a positive upturn in form.

The Cod Army won two and drew two in the third-tier, going four games without. In those four games, 24-year-old Wiredu was back in the starting lineup, returning after an extended spell on the sidelines through injury.

Wiredu netted in the 3-0 win over Exeter City too, his second of the campaign. Now, with January approaching, he’s drawing interest.

Reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Fleetwood Town standout is on the radars of clubs from the Championship and overseas in France. As a result, Lee Johnson and co are braced for offers for Wiredu in the winter.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Ready for a step up?

Wiredu first made a name for himself with Colchester United and has become a key player with Fleetwood Town since joining them too. Be it as a defensive midfielder or centre-back, the ex-Charlton Athletic academy man has proven his abilities in both League Two and League One now.

He’s under contract until 2025, so the Cod Army aren’t under any immediate pressure to cash in to avoid the risk of a cut-price exit in the summer. However, given that they’re down in 21st in the League One table, it could be tough to fend off offers from the Championship and France.

Lee Johnson will be hoping to hold onto Wiredu given his importance to the team. He could be a tough one to replace in the winter and as Fleetwood Town battle relegation, he could leave an unwelcome hole in the squad if he’s prized away.