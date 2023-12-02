QPR and Bristol City want Premier League striker, Middlesbrough not interested

QPR and Bristol City are keen on Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz ahead of January, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

QPR and Bristol City are both believed to be eyeing a potential swoop for the Premier League forward this winter.

Muniz, 22, has made seven appearances in all competitions this season for the Whites and has scored once.

He spent last term on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship and TEAMtalk report that Michael Carrick’s side are not interested in bringing him back to the Riverside Stadium, opening the door for other second tier clubs in the process.

QPR and Bristol City eye striker

QPR have turned a corner under Marti Cifuentes and have won back-to-back games against Stoke City and Preston North End.

The Spaniard has brought the feel good factor back to the London outfit and will be looking to use the upcoming transfer window as an opportunity to put his own stamp on the squad.

Muniz would provide the R’s with more competition and depth in attacking areas. However, league rivals Bristol City are also in the frame for his signature as Liam Manning plots possible reinforcements to his ranks following his arrival from Oxford United in League One.

Fulham landed Muniz back in 2021 from Flamengo and he has since found the net six times in 35 outings for the Cottagers.

He isn’t a regular starter for the Whites though, hence why he was given the green light to link up with Middlesbrough on a temporary basis in the last campaign.

The Brazilian went on to score twice for Boro in 17 matches and wasn’t able to make the impact he wanted.

That hasn’t deterred QPR or Bristol City though as they reportedly battle it out for the attacker.