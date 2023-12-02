Charlton Athletic receive selection boost ahead of Gillingham trip

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said Conor McGrandles is ‘fine’ to play this weekend.

Charlton Athletic are in FA Cup action against League Two side Gillingham at Priestfield with a place in the third round at stake for the winner.

McGrandles, 28, was subbed off in the Addicks’ last League One outing against Cheltenham Town with a knock.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Appleton has told the official club website: “Conor seems to be fine, which is good because since coming back he’s in a real good vein of form.”

Charlton Athletic selection boost

Having McGrandles available is a boost for Charlton as he provides them with more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

He was loaned out to fellow third tier side Cambridge United for the second-half of last season after falling down the pecking order.

However, he has since returned to The Valley and has enjoyed a new lease of life under Appleton over recent times.

McGrandles signed for the London club in 2022 and has since made 19 appearances for them in all competitions, seven of which have come this term.

He has also played for the likes of Falkirk, Norwich City, MK Dons and Lincoln City in the past.

The Scotsman’s contract with the Addicks expires in the summer of 2025 meaning he still has another season after this one.

Appleton’s men won 2-1 against Cheltenham last time out after two goals by attacker Alfie May against his former club.

Their clash against the Gills is a chance to keep some momentum going and get their name into the hat for the next round as Premier League and Championship teams enter.

In other team news, Charlton are waiting on striker Miles Leaburn’s scan results. Harry Isted, Terry Taylor, Panutche Camara and Chuks Aneke remain out of action.