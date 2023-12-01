West Brom in talks with EFL side over attacker’s future

Doncaster Rovers are in ongoing talks with West Brom regarding Mo Faal’s future, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Doncaster Rovers swooped to land the striker on loan in the summer transfer window.

Faal, 20, has since been a hit with the League Two side but there is believed to be a recall clause in his deal this winter.

McCann has provided this update on the youngster as well as Hull City loanee Tom Nixon’s situation, as per the Yorkshire Post: “I’ll need to double-check the contract, but there is a clause in the contract of Nixon and Mo and there needs to be both clubs in agreement on things like that.

“These (things) are something we are working on all the time with West Brom and Hull because they have been really strong and are playing a lot of games and it’s great for their development.”

West Brom attacker loan latest

West Brom gave Faal the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis back in August to get some more experience under his belt.

He has since adapted well to life in the fourth tier with Doncaster and has chipped in with eight goals for the Yorkshire outfit in all competitions so far.

The forward is guaranteed regular minutes with McCann’s side and keeping him there until the end of the season would be a shrewd decision as he looks to get his goal tally into double figures as soon as possible.

Faal has been on the books of the Baggies 2019 after they snapped him up from non-league Sutton Coldfield Town.

He has since risen up through the ranks at the Hawthorns and has played four times for their senior team.

The prospect has also been shipped out on loan to Hereford, AFC Telford United and AFC Fylde in the past to help boost his development.

His parent club West Brom are in decent form at the moment and are sat in the play-offs after their 1-0 away win at Cardiff City last time out.