‘The time will come’ – 38-year-old rules himself out of Cambridge United job

Cambridge United interim manager Barry Corr has ruled out becoming the club’s next permanent manager after Mark Bonner’s exit.

Cambridge United are without a manager since the recent departure of Bonner. The League One side are struggling at the moment, losing their last three league games and sitting 18th in the League One table.

Corr is in charge on an interim basis, stepping up from his position as assistant manager. He had previously spent time managing local non-league side St. Neots Town and held a post in Cambridge’s academy.

However, even though Corr will be in charge of Cambridge United’s upcoming FA Cup tie against Fleetwood Town, he is not yet interested in becoming a full-time manager.

He told the Cambridge Independent:

“The time will come when that is my ultimate ambition. I want to be a manager, but at the moment I’m in the process of educating myself towards that. You know that in football you might only get one opportunity at it and I want to make sure I’m fully ready. I’m doing lots of external education at the moment.

“Ultimately I would like to (become a manager), but I don’t want to take this job and there’s definitely going to be an external candidate.”

The hunt for a new boss

Corr deserves praise for being honest about his own situation at the club. It could have been easy for him to just take the job if it was offered to him permanently, but he has admitted he isn’t ready for the role, and that takes some guts.

Cambridge United’s next League One fixture is on December 9th away to Charlton Athletic. You have to think that the new manager will be in place for that game.

The U’s do have to appoint a manager soon as possible, as the team are slipping close to the relegation zone in League One. They are just four points above the drop and they need to pick up some wins swiftly.

That is why the club will surely be looking to get a new manager in before the next league match. The FA Cup is of course important, but staying in League One will surely take precedence for those in charge at the Abbey Stadium.