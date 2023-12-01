Sunderland facing late decisions over attacking pair with 19-year-old set to miss out

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray will make decisions over Nazariy Rusyn and Mason Burstow ahead of the Millwall clash but Jewison Bennette will miss out.

Sunderland go into the weekend Championship fixture against Millwall looking to bounce back from two successive defeats, which have left the Black Cats in 11th place in the Championship table.

The absence of a goalscoring striker hasn’t helped the Black Cats, so it will be hoped a talisman can emerge from the pack as they look to turn their form around in the latter stages of 2023.

Now, ahead of the trip to Millwall, Mowbray provided an update on attacking duo Rusyn and Burstow. Mowbray told Chronicle Live:

“He (Rusyn) might try and train with us today, we’ll wait and see on that one.

“As you know, Mason was having an issue with his foot that kept him out of the Plymouth game but I expect him to train today so there will be options for me – I’ll make a decision after training as to what route we go down.”

Mowbray also updated on the fitness of Costa Rican prospect Bennette, who won’t feature in the match against Millwall as he recovers from illness.

“I have seen him around the building and he had his boots on yesterday, but he is not available to travel. He’ll be just about ready for the next one (West Brom next weekend).”

Looking to get back on track

Sunderland have had a problem this season scoring goals on a regular basis. They have found the back of the net 28 times, which is a decent number, but they have scored only one goal in the last 180 minutes they have played, and that has led to two defeats.

Most noticeably though, none of their strikers have been able to find form, and that is hampering Mowbray’s side.

Eliezer Mayenda could start against Millwall, but it is asking a lot for 18-year-old to play three games in a week. That is why the return of Burstow could be an option if Rusyn fails to recover from his groin issue.

There is a bit of a danger that the season could slip away from Sunderland if they don’t soon get back to winning ways. They have to get back on track soon, and that needs to start against Millwall.

It won’t be easy for the Black Cats though, as Millwall will just as desperate for the points to move away from the lower reaches of the table.