‘Solid seven or eight’ – Alex Neil makes frank admission over Stoke City’s season so far

Stoke City manager Alex Neil has admitted that he is very frustrated with how the 2023/24 season has gone for the Potters.

Stoke City have found the going tough in the Championship so far this season. The Potters have won just six of the 18 games that the club has played so far.

As it stands, they sit in 17th place in the Championship table, eight points ahead of the relegation zone but also nine points behind the play-off places. The form has drawn criticism from supporters after a significant overhaul in the summer.

Stoke City’s fans have been growing in frustration and now, manager Neil has echoed that feeling. Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game with Plymouth Argyle, he was asked by Stoke-On-Trent Live how he would rate the season in terms of frustration, to which he replied:

“I’m a solid seven or eight out of 10. There have been games when we could easily have won, there have either been key moments when we haven’t been clinical enough or we’ve made a silly mistake. There have been decisions that haven’t gone our way.

“I’m pretty sure that every manager at every club will feel the same way but I’ve done this often enough now, I’ve been at enough clubs and been in this situation enough, to feel that this season in particular that the rub of the green hasn’t gone our way on more than one occasion.”

Lack of consistency in results

The mood around Stoke City is one of frustration, and the lack of consistency and frequent false dawns are a big reason behind that. In their last six games, the Potters record reads as won two, drawn two, lost two.

That is the very definition of a team which doesn’t have any consistency and finds it difficult to string together a series of results. Neil will likely be trying to turn the frustration into something productive going forward, but that will surely depend on how the team perform over the next few weeks.

Stoke’s next game is a trip to Plymouth Argyle this weekend. There are only two points between the teams in the Championship table, so it could be a tight match. Neil will want to get back to winning ways, but there is no guarantee of that and the frustration could continue.