‘Need to get promoted’ – Russell Martin delivers verdict on Southampton star’s future after ‘long chat’

Southampton boss Russell Martin is confident Kyle Walker-Peters will be staying at the club beyond the January transfer window.

Southampton saw a number of players move on in the summer transfer window, with some influential names among them. However, one man who has stayed put is Kyle Walker-Peters, a full-back who is certainly Premier League quality.

Since perhaps surprisingly making the drop into the Championship with the Saints, Walker-Peters has been ever-present. He’s played every minute of league football for Russell Martin’s side, managing two goals and two assists in his 18 league outings.

Few would be surprised if the Southampton star had interest in the January window and Martin is among those expecting him to draw admiring glances. However, the manager seems confident Walker-Peters will be staying.

As quoted by the Daily Echo, Martin spoke of a ‘long chat’ with Walker-Peters over his future and said he feels it would take a remarkable offer to tempt him away from the Saints. But, a failure to win promotion will likely lead to interest next summer. He said:

“Yeah, I think so,” Martin replied when asked if he believes Southampton can keep Walker-Peters.

“We need to get promoted to the Premier League and then he will be really happy. If we don’t, I’m sure there will be interest. But I was surprised we managed to keep hold of him in the summer and that’s a credit to the owners for staying strong.

“There were lots of people interested but I don’t think there is any inkling of him wanting to leave. I know there is not, as we had a long chat about it.

“Unless something really extraordinary comes up for him and the club, then we’ll have to see, we’re planning on having him here until the end of the season and seeing where we get to. He likes it here and was really hurt with the relegation and the way it happened. The players really care and he really does.”

A valuable asset

Despite relegation, Southampton are in a comfortable situation. That meant that while some key assets moved on, they weren’t forced to cash in on them for lower fees, instead making good money on the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento.

If Walker-Peters was to have been sold in the summer, you would have fancied him to land a good fee too. However, he’s stayed put and looks set to do so for the entire season, much to the delight of Martin and the Southampton faithful.

If the Saints aren’t able to rise from the Championship at the first time of asking, then you might expect Walker-Peters to move on. He’s under contract until the summer of 2025 as it stands.