‘Quality players’ – Hull City boss Rosenior provides January transfer update

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said his side will only be bringing in ‘quality’ players this winter.

Hull City don’t plan to have a particularly busy January window and will only be making signings they feel will add value to their squad.

The Tigers are currently 6th in the Championship table following their 4-1 win over Rotherham United last time out.

Rosenior has provided this transfer update in an interview with BBC Humberside Sport: “We’ve got shortlists in the positions that we want. We’re working through them, seeing what is realistic, seeing who is interested. We’re comfortable, it feels relaxed compared to last year.”

He added: “We know exactly what we want to do. We’re not trying to bring in four, five or six players. They have to be quality players and they have to be good characters to fit in with what I’ve already got which is a good squad.

“Tweaks only. That is all that is needed. If fans think we’re going to bring in four or five players in January, it’s not going to happen. We want to excite the fans with the quality of player we do bring in.”

Hull City January plans

Hull have had an impressive start to this season and stand a good chance of getting into the top six, especially if the likes of Jaden Philogene, Tyler Morton and Liam Delap stay fit.

Rosenior has done a great job putting his own stamp on the Tigers and has implemented his style of play.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see some individuals head out the exit door in the near future either, with the likes of Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Greg Docherty and Harry Vaughan (loan) possible candidates if acquisitions in their positions are made.

Hull could do with another option up front to compete with Delap and Aaron Connolly ahead of the second-half of this campaign. They would be left short in that department if one was to get injured.

Another central midfielder is another likely addition, especially if Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore head off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rosenior may also look to acquire an additional winger to add more competition and depth. He was keen on Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in the summer.

Hull are back in action this weekend at home to Watford as they look to keep their momentum going.