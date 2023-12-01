QPR receive injury boost ahead of Preston North End trip

QPR midfielder Andre Dozzell is expected to be in the squad for their trip to Preston North End, as detailed in a report by West London Sport.

QPR are back in action on Friday night with a trip to Deepdale to face the Lilywhites.

Dozzell, 24, sat out of their 4-2 win over Stoke City at home last time out with a minor knock.

In this latest update regarding his situation, West London Sport report that he is back in training now and is poised to return. In other team news, attacker Sinclair Armstrong will need to pass a fitness test.

QPR injury boost

Having Dozzell back is a boost for QPR and he gives them more competition and depth in the middle of the park, as well as some more creativity.

The Hoops will take confidence from the fact they won in their last outing and they will be keen to build some momentum now under new boss Marti Cifuentes.

They turned to the Spaniard late last month as their replacement for Gareth Ainsworth and he has won one of his opening four matches in charge of the London club, having previously been at Swedish outfit Hammarby.

The R’s are currently positioned in 22nd place in the Championship table and are in the relegation zone along with Yorkshire pair Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United.

They are six points from safety behind Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle after picking up 13 points from their opening 18 matches.

Dozzell has been with QPR since they signed him in 2021. Prior to his switch, he had been on the books at Ipswich Town for his whole career.

The former England youth international has made 88 appearances in all competitions, 16 of which have come this term, and has chipped in with three goals and two assists.