‘Premier League standard’ – Leeds United vs Middlesbrough prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leeds United vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United head into this Championship fixture at Elland Road in very good form. They have won seven of their last 10 matches in the division, and that run has taken them up to 3rd place in the Championship table.

Daniel Farke’s side have won four of their last five Championship fixtures. Their most recent victory came in midweek, when the team came from a goal down to defeat Swansea City 3-1.

Michael Carrick’s Middlebrough side are also on a good run. Just like Leeds, they have won seven of their last 10 Championship fixtures. They are on a run of two wins from their last three league fixtures as well.

In their most recent Championship fixture in midweek, Boro impressively defeated play-off contenders Preston North End 4-0. As a result of that win, Boro sit in 10th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“This could be one of the best games of the Championship season so far. On their day, both teams are capable of playing excellent football, and they like to score goals, having found the back of the net 60 times in 36 Championship games this season.

“Both teams will come into the game with plenty of confidence, especially Middlesbrough, as their 4-0 win over Preston was one of their best wins of the season.

“However, when it comes down to it, Leeds just have that bit of quality in their side that will see them edge to victory in a five-goal thriller.”

Leeds United vs Middlesbrough prediction: 3-2

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

James Ray

“This should be a really good game. Both will be firmly in the promotion fight come the end of this season, they’ll both be at the top of their games this weekend, as this should be a really competitive tie.

“Leeds United’s attack is absolutely purring at the moment. In Summerville and Rutter, the Whites have two Premier League standard players while Middlesbrough’s frontline can be just as potent at their best.

“It’s a tough one to call as this could really go either way, but I’ll back Leeds to win 2-1.”

Leeds United vs Middlesbrough prediction: 2-1