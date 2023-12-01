‘Plain sailing’ – Wrexham vs Yeovil Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wrexham vs Yeovil Town prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Sunday afternoon.

Wrexham head into the second round FA Cup tie in decent form. Phil Parkinson’s side have won four of their last six League Two fixtures, and are well-placed to challenge for promotion this season.

The team slipped up recently though after 2-2 draw against Harrogate Town, which saw them blow a two-goal lead.

Yeovil Town head into the game at the top of the National League South table, but their recent form is also stuttering, similar to their FA Cup opponents. Their most recent league game saw them lose 4-1 away to Welling United. They have failed to win their last two league fixtures.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“The FA Cup is not the easiest competitions to make predictions in. Anything can happen in any game, and there have been plenty of giant killings over the years. Yeovil Town have been involved in plenty of those matches.

“However, Wrexham should be good enough to get the job done and reach the third round of the FA Cup. If they were away from home in the tie it could have been a very difficult game for the League Two side. But being at home should provide the advantage.

“Yeovil are capable of providing a challenge in the game. But there won’t be any cup shocks in this fixture. A comfortable Wrexham win by a few goals.”

Wrexham vs Yeovil Town prediction: 3-0

James Ray

“Wrexham went on a good cup run last season and they’ll be hopeful of doing so again this year. Alongside their promotion push, a solid run in the FA Cup would mark another impressive campaign for the club.

“Yeovil will provide a good test though, and they’re no stranger to a cup surprise of their own. However, I do think this will be pretty plain sailing for the hosts.

“The Glovers might grab something to keep them in the game but I’ll be going for a home win.”

Wrexham vs Yeovil Town prediction: 3-1