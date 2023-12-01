‘Only making things worse’ – Birmingham City vs Rotherham United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Birmingham City vs Rotherham United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Birmingham City come into this weekend’s clash with Rotherham United still looking to find their feet under Wayne Rooney. The Blues fell to a 4-2 away loss at the hands of Blackburn Rovers in the week, leaving them 16th in the division.

They had picked up a first win of Rooney’s tenure against Sheffield Wednesday in the game prior but struggled again on Wednesday night.

As for Rotherham United, they remain managerless and in a dangerous position in the Championship. They’re in 23rd place, seven points away from safety after their latest loss.

The Millers – still under the caretaker lead of Wayne Carlisle – lost 4-1 to Hull City last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Birmingham City can’t settle for anything less than a win here. These are the games Rooney has to be winning if he’s going to build faith in his abilities at St. Andrew’s, and I do think they’ll claim a victory.

“They’re against a Rotherham side who are dismal on the road and shouldn’t pose too much of an attacking threat. With the Blues boasting some dangerous players, I can see them winning fairly comfortably.

“Rotherham’s dragged-out managerial hunt is only making things worse and I can’t see it improving here.”

Birmingham City vs Rotherham United prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

John Reid

“It is fair to say that neither team is performing well at the moment, both are struggling at the wrong end of the Championship. Rotherham’s heavy defeat at Hull would have been a blow, whilst Birmingham put up a fight before losing to Blackburn.

“The game could well be a tentative, scrappy match with not many chances created. But at the end of the day, Wayne Rooney’s side will do enough to win the game by one goal.”

Birmingham City vs Rotherham United prediction: 1-0