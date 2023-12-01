‘Much-needed improvements’ – Ipswich Town vs Coventry City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Ipswich Town vs Coventry City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich Town made a return to winning ways on Wednesday night, defeating Millwall 3-1 at Portman Road. Goals from Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead got them back on track after the loss to West Brom.

Kieran McKenna’s side remain 2nd as a result, a point off leaders Leicester City.

As for Coventry City, they’ve won back-to-back games in a much-needed upturn in form. The Sky Blues are still only 15th though, so they’ll have their sights set on pushing into the Championship top-half sooner rather than later.

Mark Robins’ men have beaten Millwall and Plymouth Argyle to put some distance between themselves and the lower reaches of the table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Coventry have made some much-needed improvements in recent games, I can’t see them getting something here.

“Ipswich are a side the Sky Blues will be hoping to compete with over the second half of the season but for now, there’s still too much separating them. At home, Town should be confident of another good win.

“Coventry certainly have more wins under their belt, but not today. I’ll say this ends 3-1 to the hosts.”

Ipswich Town vs Coventry City prediction: 3-1

John Reid

“Ipswich Town seem back in business after defeating Millwall in midweek following their loss to West Brom. But Coventry City, who look to have turned a corner this season will provide a tough test for the promotion contenders.

“Two wins in a row will have the Sky Blues approaching the game with confidence, and Ipswich will have to play well to get the win.

“They are capable of doing that though and should win the game by a few goals.”

Ipswich Town vs Coventry City prediction: 3-1