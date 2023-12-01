Leeds United man dealt another injury blow, facing three weeks out

Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo is facing another three weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, manager Daniel Farke has said.

Leeds United defender Firpo has had an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign. He only made his return to action earlier in November before making a first start of the season in the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United.

The 27-year-old played 10 minutes in the midweek win over Swansea City and would have hoped to be involved again for this weekend’s Championship clash with Middlesbrough. However, the Dominican left-back is now facing another stint on the sidelines.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference – as relayed by reporter Phil Hay on X – Leeds United boss Farke confirmed that Firpo is set to be out for three weeks through a hamstring strain. Striker Joe Gelhardt will also miss out due to a hip problem but otherwise, there are no new concerns for the Whites to contend with.

Daniel Farke is here for his pre-Boro presser. Injury latest: Gelhardt out with a hip problem, Firpo out with a hamstring strain. Firpo likely to be out for three weeks. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 1, 2023

In his absence

With Firpo out, the naturally right-sided Sam Byram has become Leeds United’s go-to man at left-back. Archie Gray has played on the right, though Djed Spence’s return to contention means there is competition for a place on that side.

Firpo’s new blow means Byram will likely continue on the left for the foreseeable. That isn’t a problem given how well he has played since his return to Elland Road, but the injury means Farke’s options are limited going into the busy festive period.

Leeds United sit 3rd in the Championship table going into this weekend’s games and will be hopeful of picking up a win here. Middlesbrough are contenders for the play-offs again though and will no doubt provide a stern test on Saturday afternoon.