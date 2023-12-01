John Mousinho opens up on striker selection dilemma amid injury to Portsmouth star Colby Bishop

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho believes Christian Saydee and Kusini Yengi can both replace injured striker Colby Bishop.

Portsmouth suffered a blow when Bishop picked up an injury in the midweek League One win over Burton Albion. It is not yet known how long the player, who had started in 42 League One games in a row, will be out of action.

With Bishop out, Mousinho will have to turn to other players to replace the club’s top scorer with 11 goals this season, and it looks like it will be Saydee or Yengi that gets the nod. The duo are set to feature in the weekend game against Northampton Town.

Mousinho told The News about the striking situation, he discussed what the best position is for Saydee, who has found game time as an attacking midfielder. He said:

“Christian’s position is still number nine. Ever since the opening game against Bristol Rovers, when he came on as a 10 at half-time and did so well, that’s where he’s had the most impact. Christian has adapted really well in a different way to playing in a different slot. I thought he was really effective the other night.”

The manager then discusses Yengi’s attributes, adding:

“Kusini is a natural number nine, a different player to Colby, he stretches the game, he certainly has some attributes which set him apart from a lot of centre-forwards at this level. It was a good opportunity for him to come in and make an impact the other night and, in fairness, I thought he did.”

Looking to return to 1st

As it stands, Portsmouth sit in 2nd place in the League One table. A win over the Cobblers this weekend will give them a chance to go top of the table while promotion rivals Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers are in FA Cup action.

For Pompey to pick up the win, they will need Saydee and Yengi to take up the goalscoring mantle in the absence of talisman Bishop.

Saydee has yet to score in the league this season, despite making 14 appearances. Yengi has scored twice in seven League One outings, starting well before being cast to the sidelines through injury.

With the January transfer window a month away from opening, Portsmouth will have to deal with the striker situation the best they can. The absence of Bishop is a real opportunity for Saydee and Yengi to step up to the plate but time will tell if they can deliver in the talisman’s absence.