Ipswich Town vs Coventry City: 5 players who could dictate the game tomorrow afternoon

Ipswich Town vs Coventry City takes place in the Championship at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich Town vs Coventry City sees two of the in-form teams in the Championship meet. There is plenty of places between the teams in the division, the Tractor Boys are in 2nd place in the Championship table, whilst the Sky Blues sit in 15th. But both sides are playing well at the moment.

Ipswich have lost just one of their last 14 Championship fixtures, whilst Coventry have won two games in a row to get back on track and move away from the relegation zone.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Ipswich Town vs Coventry City…

Conor Chaplin

The Ipswich Town attacker has been in good Championship goal scoring form recently, with two goals in his last three league games. Don’t count out the 26-year-old adding to the seven goals he has scored this season.

Bradley Collins

The goalkeeper has returned to the Coventry City line-up in recent weeks, and has yet to concede a goal in three games he has played. He might well be busy against free-scoring Ipswich, making the 26-year-old key to the Sky Blues’ chances of getting a result.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Leif Davis

The left-back has contributed an incredible 10 assists for Ipswich Town this season, his most recent coming in the midweek win over Millwall. Davis is no doubt one of the team’s most important players and if he can add to his assist tally the Tractor Boys will be on their way to another win.

Matt Godden

The Coventry City striker – and recent captain – was back on the goal trail in the recent win over Millwall. He had a poor run before that, but now he has scored seven times in all competitions. If the player is close to his best, he can give the Ipswich Town defence a very hard time wiith his smart movement.

Jack Taylor

The Irish midfielder has scored twice in the last four league games and if he’s preferred to Massimo Luongo in the middle of the park, expect him to get involved going forward once again.