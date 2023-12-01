‘Door is still open’ – Sheffield Wednesday boss Röhl provides latest on player’s situation

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has insisted the ‘door is still open’ for Lee Gregory.

Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Leicester City at Hillsborough in the Championship last time out and will be looking to build some momentum now.

Gregory, 35, has seen his game time dry up over recent times and faces a battle to get back into the squad.

Röhl has provided this update regarding the striker’s situation, as per a report by The Star: “The door is still open and he is a player for us. I support him. But for sure there is always a battle to be in the squad. He is a good human, I like him, he is honest and he works hard in training.

“Let’s see what we have to do on Saturday, we spoke about fresh legs coming into the squad again. Maybe he can show he is ready. This is important.”

Sheffield Wednesday door remains open

Gregory is out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday at the end of this season and his future at the club is up in the air. He is due to become a free agent next summer.

The attacker provides experience and more competition and depth to their attacking department. However, he has struggled to make an impact this term and has found the net only once in 14 games in all competitions.

Gregory moved to the Owls back in 2021 and helped them gain promotion from League One in the last campaign.

He has scored 29 goals in 100 outings for the Yorkshire outfit to date, 10 of which came last term under ex-manager Darren Moore.

The former Millwall and Stoke City man hasn’t fitted into Röhl’s style of play yet but will be ready if called upon as the fixtures start to come thick and fast over the festive period.

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this weekend with a home clash against play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers as they look to build on their positive result against Leicester.

The Owls are still bottom of the table on seven points and are 12 points from safety.