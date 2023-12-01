‘Can see them slipping up’ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a great draw in the week, equalising late on against Leicester City. The point was nothing less than they deserved either, though results elsewhere mean they’re a hefty 12 points off safety.

While the Owls have won only once under Danny Rohl, the German boss has quickly become a popular figure at Hillsborough.

As for Blackburn Rovers, they’ve put together a decent run to move to 7th in the Championship table. Their form has been patchy but six wins in the last eight games has seen them make a rise up the division.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have struggled for away form before but they’ve now won four consecutive Championship away games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“That was a really great performance from Sheffield Wednesday in the week and arguably, it warranted more than the point they got. They face another tough test this weekend, but they should be hopeful of getting something.

“Blackburn are on a fantastic run away from home but it’s no secret that Rovers are prone to a banana skin. This is definitely a game you can see them slipping up in, but they should be high in confidence and targeting nothing less than three points.

“While I wouldn’t be all that surprised if Wednesday get a result, I will be backing the visitors. I’ll say they win 2-1 in a hard-fought game.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-2

John Reid

“Sheffield Wednesday will go into this game full of confidence after holding Leicester to a draw in midweek. The same can be said of Blackburn though, after their thrilling win over Birmingham.

“The difference between the teams could be the player who is perhaps the best in the Championship at the moment, Sammie Szmodics. The Blackburn midfielder is almost capable of winning the game on his own, such has been his goal scoring prowess.

“He can help Rovers to another good win here.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 0-2