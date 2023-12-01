‘Another impressive win’ – Southampton vs Cardiff City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Southampton vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton head into this Championship fixture at St Mary’s in a very good run of form. The Saints are unbeaten in their last 10 league fixtures, winning seven of them.

The most recent victory for Russell Martin’s side came in midweek, as they defeated Bristol City 1-0. That victory kept Southampton in the promotion picture, sitting 4th in the Championship table.

Cardiff City have suffered from a bit of inconsistency recently. Erol Bulut’s team have won four of their last 10 league fixtures, and have picked up just one win from their last four games.

In midweek they went down 1-0 at home to West Brom, and as a result are out of the play-off places in the Championship in 9th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“Southampton are one of the form teams in the Championship, and credit has to be given to manager Russell Martin. He has turned things around after a poor start.

“As for Cardiff, if they Bluebirds don’t start to put together a consistent run of results, they could well lose ground on the top six. A win at Southampton would be proof that they belong in the play-off conversation.

“However, Southampton are in too good a run of form to allow that to happen. The Saints will have automatic promotion as a goal, and they will continue their unbeaten run by winning here.”

Southampton vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-0

James Ray

“Southampton are on a roll right now. They’re playing like the team many expected them to be and I should think they’ll get another win here. Cardiff might have been a bit patchy of late but they’ve maintained a three-game unbeaten run on the road.

“By no means will be it an easy game and don’t be surprised if Bulut’s side take something back to South Wales with them.

“That said, I will say this ends 2-1 to the hosts, marking another impressive win for Martin and co.”

Southampton vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-1