‘A turning point’ – Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Swansea City come into this weekend’s game looking to find some form in the Championship. Michael Duff’s side are winless in their last four games, drawing two and losing two in that run.

The Swans had lifted themselves up the table with a decent run of form but their current streak has left them 18th, 10 points off the top six and seven clear of the drop.

As for Huddersfield Town, Darren Moore’s side claimed a much-needed victory during the week. The Terriers won 2-1 away to play-off hopefuls Sunderland, keeping them six points clear of the relegation zone.

It was their first win in six games and hopefully marks the start of a push up the Championship.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Just when Swansea City and Duff looked to have found some form, they’ve lost ground again. They need to start getting results as if they lose here and other scores go against them, they could be all the way down in 21st.

“Huddersfield will have their tails up after that victory over Sunderland, and rightly so. Moore is a manager many have backed for success with the Terriers and while it hasn’t been easy going yet, that midweek win is one that could mark a turning point.

“It’s a tough game to call but after that win, I’ll back the visitors to get a result. I’ll say this ends level.”

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 1-1

John Reid

“This already has the makings of a six-pointer as both teams are struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table.

“Huddersfield can at least take heart from their excellent midweek win at Sunderland, and a win will move them above Swansea in the league table. Swansea’s results have been poor recently, but the performances haven’t been all bad.

“Despite Huddersfield’s midweek win, Swansea are capable of edging what could be a very tense game in the Championship by a goal.”

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 2-1