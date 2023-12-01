‘A pretty drab affair’ – Millwall vs Sunderland prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Millwall vs Sunderland prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Millwall go into the Championship match at The Den looking to bounce back to winning ways. Joe Edwards won his first game in charge as manager, but the Lions have since suffered back-to-back defeats, most recently a midweek 3-1 loss to Ipswich Town.

Millwall have won only one of their last eight league fixtures, and that has the team at the wrong end of the league. As it stands, they sit 19th in the Championship table, only seven points ahead of the relegation zone.

Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland side are also having a tough time at the moment. The Black Cats are struggling for consistency and have won only two of their last eight Championship fixtures.

They also go into the game on the back of two successive league defeats, most recently suffering a midweek 2-1 loss at home to struggling Huddersfield Town. The poor run has seen Sunderland slide down to 1th place in the Championship table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“This is a difficult game to predict as both teams are struggling at the moment. Neither Millwall or Sunderland seem capable of putting together a winning run of games.

“Both teams at the moment are failing to match what they achieved last season, and that has to be a disappointment to all concerned with both clubs.

“When two teams in need of a win to end a poor run, the game often ends up a stalemate, and that is what will happen at the weekend. A draw which doesn’t suit either team.”

Millwall vs Sunderland prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“This isn’t an easy one to predict. Both teams have struggled in recent games and neither look particularly convincing at the moment.

“Sunderland are really lacking that killer instinct up top with a new talisman yet to emerge and Millwall could make them pay for the that. The Lions showed what they can do in that impressive first game under Edwards but the last two games have been far from flattering.

“With both struggling, I’ll say this ends level. I’ll go for a 1-1 draw in a pretty drab affair.”

Millwall vs Sunderland prediction: 1-1