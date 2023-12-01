‘A matter of time’ – Bristol City vs Norwich City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bristol City vs Norwich City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Sunday afternoon.

Bristol City head into the fixture at Ashton Gate looking for more consistency in the Championship. In their last three games they have featured in a draw, a win and a defeat.

Liam Manning’s side went down 1-0 to Southampton in midweek, and as a result sit in 12th place in the Championship table. The defeat was the first Manning has experienced as the Robins manager.

At the time of writing, David Wagner is still Norwich City manager, but he remains under pressure, especially after the Canaries blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Watford in midweek. Norwich have won just three of their last 10 Championship fixtures, picking up 10 points from a possible 30.

Norwich City are currently 14th in the Championship table, two points and two places behind their opponents this weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“Liam Manning will take encouragement from his team’s performance in midweek, as Bristol City ran play-off contenders Southampton close, but in the end lost the game.

“As for Norwich City, it does look to be only a matter of time until David Wagner loses his job, and that could happen depending on the result at Ashton Gate.

“Neither team are what you would call consistent. Indeed, both sides have won seven league games this season. With that in mind, a draw seems to be the most likely outcome in the game.”

Bristol City vs Norwich City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Things just aren’t getting better for Norwich. Bristol City meanwhile have made a decent start to life under Manning, even if their form hasn’t been particularly consistent in terms of results.

“At Ashton Gate, the visitors will be in for another tough test and I can see them falling to another defeat, piling further pressure on Wagner.

“I’ll say this ends 2-1 to Bristol City.”

Bristol City vs Norwich City prediction: 2-1