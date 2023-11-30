‘Will have too much for them’ – Bolton Wanderers vs Harrogate Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bolton Wanderers vs Harrogate Town prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday afternoon.

Bolton Wanderers come into this FA Cup clash in a fantastic run of form. They had won six League One games in a row before a 0-0 draw with Oxford United in the week, leaving them top of the third-tier table.

To book their place in the second round, Ian Evatt’s side beat Solilhull Moors 4-0 at home.

Harrogate Town also progressed with a four-goal win, beating non-league outfit Marine 5-1 away from home.

Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites sit in a respectable 16th in the League Two table, nine points away from the relegation zone. In their last four games in the league, they have won once, drawn twice and lost once.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Harrogate have been an improved team this season, I do feel a side as strong as Bolton Wanderers will have too much for them.

“The hosts can probably afford to rotate the ranks if they want to give some players starting opportunities too. That could prove wise given the busy schedule ahead.

“I’ll say the hosts win this 3-0, potentially setting up an exciting third round tie.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Harrogate Town prediction: 3-0

John Reid

“Just how important is this FA Cup game to Bolton could decide the way this fixture goes. With the Wanderers in a battle for League One promotion there is perhaps a chance they could talk their eye off the ball.

“Harrogate will be playing with nothing to lose, and with the chance of a run to the their round they will give it their all.

“If Bolton are at their best though they should get the win by a couple of goals.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Harrogate Town prediction: 3-1