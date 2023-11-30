‘We’ve got targets’ – Michael Duff addresses Swansea City links with loaned out Premier League talent

Swansea City have targets in their sights but Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard is not one of them, Michael Duff has said.

Swansea City have already got one Brighton & Hove Albion starlet on loan in the form of goalkeeper Carl Rushworth. Reports claimed earlier this week that the Swans had their sights on another Seagulls prospect in midfielder Leonard.

The 21-year-old – who turns 22 next month – has been in fine form for Northampton Town this season after thriving at Sixfields in the 2022/23 campaign. His performances have arguably warranted a shot in a higher league, but it seems he won’t be heading for the Swansea.com Stadium.

Michael Duff has been quizzed on the Leonard rumours and as quoted by Wales Online, he says he’s ‘not heard’ of the Leonard links. He stated what while Swansea City have their targets, he’s not going to be disclosing them ahead of the winter.

On the rumours, he said:

“I’ve just been told about it myself.

“Listen, we’ve got targets, but I’m not going to sit here and talk to you about them. But I’ve not heard that one.”

Ready for a step up?

Leonard certainly looks ready for a shot in the Championship. After cutting his teeth in Brighton’s academy, the Scot has proven himself in both League Two and League One and looks set for a bright future in the game.

While a step up to the second-tier might await Leonard, Duff’s words suggest it won’t be with Swansea City. A bit of added steel might be welcomed in the middle of the park alongside technically-gifted skipper Matt Grimes and Leonard is primarily a fantastic player on the ball and a good presser rather than someone who offers the physicality Swansea look like they need.

Time will tell just who the Swans have their sights on with the January transfer window now just over a month away.