‘We’ll see’ – Ipswich Town boss McKenna explains why 23-year-old didn’t play against Millwall

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has said Brandon Williams missed their clash against Millwall due to a knock.

Ipswich Town ended up winning 3-1 against the Lions at Portman Road after goals by Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead, with Kevin Nisbet on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Williams, 23, picked up a slight injury in the 2-0 defeat away at West Brom last weekend.

McKenna has provided this update regarding the Manchester United loan man, as per a report by TWTD: “Yes, he missed a couple of days after West Brom but he’ll be hopefully training by the end of the week and we’ll see if he’s available for Coventry.”

Ipswich Town injury latest

Ipswich are hoping Williams can return on Saturday as they prepare to face Coventry City at home. However, they won’t want to take any risks with him to avoid making anything worse so will have to make a decision later this week about whether to throw him back into the fold.

Harry Clarke stepped in for him against Millwall and will be ready to do so against against the Sky Blues if needed.

The Tractor Boys landed Williams on a temporary basis from Manchester United near the end of the summer transfer window. He was given the green light to depart Old Trafford to get some regular game time under his belt.

He has since impressed at Portman Road and has helped the East Anglian outfit rise to 2nd in the Championship table as they eye back-to-back promotions to the Premier League after sealing their return from League One earlier this year.

Williams has been on the books at United for his whole career to date and has made 51 appearances for the Red Devils to date. He has also had a spell away from the top flight giants in the past at Norwich City.

Ipswich is his home now though and he will be hoping to return as they prepare to lock horns with Coventry next as they look to keep their momentum going.